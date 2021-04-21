Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells 1,007 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $149,861.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 12th, Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $58,168.44.
- On Wednesday, April 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15.
Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.99. The company had a trading volume of 868,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,121. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.35 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,989,000 after buying an additional 1,345,316 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after buying an additional 975,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after buying an additional 923,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,702,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,804,000 after buying an additional 443,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
