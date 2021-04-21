Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Sells 1,007 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $149,861.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Soren Abildgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Soren Abildgaard sold 407 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $58,168.44.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.99. The company had a trading volume of 868,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,121. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.35 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $67.57 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,989,000 after buying an additional 1,345,316 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after buying an additional 975,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after buying an additional 923,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,702,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,804,000 after buying an additional 443,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

