Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $103.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.