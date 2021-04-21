Insight Folios Inc Acquires 1,550 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

BSV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.30. 3,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,616. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

