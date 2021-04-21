Insight Folios Inc Buys 979 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 19,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

IBM traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.65. The company had a trading volume of 350,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $139.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

