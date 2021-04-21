Insight Folios Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Insight Folios Inc lessened its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the quarter. Kohl’s makes up 5.2% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Insight Folios Inc owned about 0.08% of Kohl’s worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KSS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

NYSE KSS traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, hitting $59.23. 84,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

