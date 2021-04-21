Insight Folios Inc Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 2.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 50,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 90,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 39.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 165,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Shares of T traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.11. 635,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,896,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

