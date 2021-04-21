Insight Folios Inc Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.9% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Chevron by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 130,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 172,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 37.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.54. 296,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,953,730. The company has a market capitalization of $197.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.63 and its 200 day moving average is $90.47. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.