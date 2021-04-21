Insight Folios Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises about 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.29. 20,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,857. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.61 and a 12-month high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMP. Raymond James raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

