Insight Folios Inc Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Insight Folios Inc cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 3.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.24.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.82. 114,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,870,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $100.50 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.14 and a 200 day moving average of $179.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

