Insight Folios Inc Increases Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for about 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,660,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 37,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 146,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,747,123. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

