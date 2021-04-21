Insured Finance Trading Down 25.3% This Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $7.56 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00063300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.00276324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.30 or 0.01027060 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00025107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.76 or 0.00661898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,155.66 or 1.00252226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,236,097 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

