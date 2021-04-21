INT Market Cap Achieves $12.19 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. INT has a total market capitalization of $12.19 million and $3.73 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, INT has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One INT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00067467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020566 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00065572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00094154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.23 or 0.00664641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,355.28 or 0.08080561 BTC.

INT Profile

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

