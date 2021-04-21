Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $148.08

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$148.08 and traded as high as C$163.71. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$162.75, with a volume of 159,553 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IFC. UBS Group upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$180.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$154.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$148.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The company has a market cap of C$23.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.59.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.6699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

