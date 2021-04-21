Integra LifeSciences (IART) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $388.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.51 million. On average, analysts expect Integra LifeSciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of IART opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.74. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $42.12 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $5,000,066.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,759,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $72,684.60. Insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.