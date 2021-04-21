Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Raised by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,912 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 124.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.97. 450,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,107,531. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07. The company has a market cap of $256.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.