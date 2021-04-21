Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.47 Million

Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post $8.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.67 million and the highest is $15.00 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $12.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year sales of $39.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.67 million to $73.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $45.19 million, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $70.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.85.

Shares of NTLA opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 2.09. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $92.00.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $30,262,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 54,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $3,497,629.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,683,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 892,987 shares of company stock worth $58,204,964 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 782.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,077,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.