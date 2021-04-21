Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Raised to $80.00 at DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.57.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $177,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $995,156. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $815,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $13,906,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.