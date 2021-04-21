Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $110.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.38. 20,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,151. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,531,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,103,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,339,077.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $4,833,987.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,163,745 shares of company stock worth $85,544,095 in the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378,652 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,473,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,420,000 after acquiring an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,403,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,589,000 after acquiring an additional 520,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,809 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 75,132.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,629,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620,639 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

