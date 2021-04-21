InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,737.24

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,737.24 ($61.89) and traded as high as GBX 5,162 ($67.44). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,952 ($64.70), with a volume of 452,557 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,046.15 ($52.86).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,075.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,737.24. The company has a market capitalization of £9.07 billion and a PE ratio of -47.66.

In related news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 900 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total value of £46,800 ($61,144.50).

About InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

