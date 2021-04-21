International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 7,120 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after acquiring an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,238,000 after acquiring an additional 88,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,977,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,588,000 after purchasing an additional 85,988 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $101.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $101.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

