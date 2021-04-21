International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,214 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 86.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The company has a market cap of $195.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.