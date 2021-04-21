International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 337.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,288 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.61.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $248.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

