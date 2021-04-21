International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 105.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

