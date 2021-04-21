International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 125,744 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 100.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,744 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,638,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.23.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

