International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 8,186 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 96.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The firm has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

