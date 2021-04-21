International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 92,520 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,520 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $438.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

