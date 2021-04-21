International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU opened at $96.02 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $99.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.07.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

