International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,218,000 after buying an additional 494,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $33,053,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $19,483,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 711.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 167,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Penn National Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

PENN stock opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.13.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

