International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $5.74 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 115.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,127 shares of company stock valued at $165,481,307 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $182.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.32. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.96, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

