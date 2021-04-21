International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $9.22 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 103.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,523 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 0.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $302.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.49 and a 200-day moving average of $274.74. The firm has a market cap of $861.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.34 and a 1-year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $20,797,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,483,918 shares of company stock worth $416,349,923. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.