International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 113.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.7% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,164.00.

GOOGL opened at $2,279.01 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,205.00 and a 12-month high of $2,304.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,118.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,865.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

