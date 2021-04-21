International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,550,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,361,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,474,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,453,282.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,704,212 shares of company stock valued at $831,464,033 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of -96.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

