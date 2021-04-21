International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 131.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,071 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CARR opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

