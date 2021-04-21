International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 46,308 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 109.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,308 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

NYSE:HD opened at $323.96 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $199.51 and a one year high of $328.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $348.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.20.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

