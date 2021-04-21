International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 68,155 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 107.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

