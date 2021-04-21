International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 123.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,310 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 84,366 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $212.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

