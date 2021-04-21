International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Gap Down to $46.95

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.95, but opened at $45.35. International Bancshares shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.31.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $131.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,232,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,345,000 after purchasing an additional 270,267 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,783,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after purchasing an additional 61,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,299,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

