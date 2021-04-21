International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up 1.6% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $138.16 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $139.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

