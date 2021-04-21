International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 2.4% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 8.4% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 34,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 77.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

NYSE:IBM traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.62. 197,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,186. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $139.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

