International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,611 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.61. 375,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,549,186. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $139.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.