International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 2.1% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in International Business Machines by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

IBM traded up $3.46 on Wednesday, hitting $141.62. 197,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,549,186. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $139.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

