International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ICAGY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

ICAGY stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,576. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

