International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.10. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 117,377 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Isotopes had a negative return on equity of 186.95% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Radiological Services.

