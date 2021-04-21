International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.25 Million

Equities analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report $88.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.00 million and the highest is $90.50 million. International Money Express reported sales of $77.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $416.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.00 million to $417.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $450.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. The firm had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $554.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in International Money Express by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,379 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in International Money Express by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

