Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.75

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.75 and last traded at $85.75, with a volume of 1272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Intertek Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

