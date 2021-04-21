Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,475 ($71.53).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITRK. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Andre Lacroix purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, with a total value of £536,700 ($701,201.99). Also, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total value of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91).

ITRK opened at GBX 6,043.59 ($78.96) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,637.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,762.02. The firm has a market cap of £9.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,393 ($57.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 71.60 ($0.94) per share. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.69%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

