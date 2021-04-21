Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Lifted to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ISRG. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $765.58.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $811.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $743.58 and its 200 day moving average is $754.63. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $488.00 and a 1 year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,156.00. Insiders have sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

