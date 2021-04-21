Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $855.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $855.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target (up previously from $840.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $797.84.

Shares of ISRG opened at $811.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $743.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $754.63. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $488.00 and a 12 month high of $826.81. The firm has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $169,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

