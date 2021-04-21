Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $862.00 to $939.00. The stock had previously closed at $811.11, but opened at $845.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. Intuitive Surgical shares last traded at $865.82, with a volume of 11,016 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.89.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $743.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $754.63. The stock has a market cap of $102.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

