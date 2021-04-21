Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $925.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $825.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $765.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $811.11 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $488.00 and a one year high of $826.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 92.38, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $743.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $754.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,020,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after purchasing an additional 83,989 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after purchasing an additional 77,641 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 76,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,514,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,436 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

